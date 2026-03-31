Top 10 smartwatches under Rs 30000 in India: Advanced health tracking

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 03:28 PM (IST)
The Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) is priced at Rs. 28,989 and comes with a matte hazel aluminum case and hazel band. It supports Wi-Fi and is designed for Android users. The watch includes heart rate tracking, Fitbit-based running features, and fitness insights. It offers up to 24-hour battery life for daily use.
The Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch is priced at Rs. 24,998 and comes in shadow grey with a graphite aluminium case. It supports health and fitness tracking for daily use. The watch includes standard smartwatch features and monitoring tools. It also comes with a 6-month premium membership.
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is priced at Rs. 24,990 and features an AMOLED display with built-in GPS. It offers up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch includes health and fitness tracking features for daily use. It comes with a slate aluminum bezel, black case, and silicone band.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is priced at Rs. 27,990 and includes built-in GPS for tracking runs and activities. It features a colorful AMOLED display for clear viewing. The watch provides training metrics and recovery insights for fitness tracking. It is designed for daily use with standard smartwatch and running features.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm LTE) is priced at Rs. 29,999 and comes in graphite. It features a 3nm processor, dual GPS, sapphire glass, and armor aluminum build. The watch has 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. It includes BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load monitoring, and an anti-oxidant index for health tracking.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) GPS 44mm is priced at Rs. 27,900 and comes with a silver aluminium case and denim sport band. It features a Retina display and supports fitness and sleep tracking. The watch includes heart rate monitoring and crash detection for safety. It is designed for daily use with standard smartwatch features.
The Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm is priced at Rs. 24,900 and comes with a Midnight aluminium case and Midnight sport band. It supports GPS and includes features like activity tracking, alarm clock, and fall detection. The watch offers an always-on display for easy viewing. It is designed for daily use with standard smartwatch functions.
The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro (46mm) is priced at Rs. 28,999 and supports both Android and iOS devices. It offers up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch includes 100+ sports modes with support for activities like cycling. It also provides health monitoring features for daily use and comes in black.
The Motorola Moto Watch 120 is priced at Rs. 29,657 and features an AMOLED display. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both Android and iPhone. The watch offers up to 10-day battery life and includes heart rate and SpO2 tracking. It also supports fitness and health monitoring for daily use.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm) is priced at Rs. 29,999 and comes in black. It supports LTE connectivity and is compatible with Android devices only. The watch includes health features like BP and ECG monitoring. It also offers standard smartwatch functions for daily use.
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