comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • Top 10 smartwatches under Rs 30000 in India: Advanced health tracking

Top 10 smartwatches under Rs 30000 in India: Advanced health tracking

Looking for the best smartwatches under Rs 30000 in India? Check top 10 options with premium features, fitness tracking, and long battery life in 2026.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 31, 2026, 03:28 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Google Pixel Watch 3zoom icon
110

Google Pixel Watch 3

The Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) is priced at Rs. 28,989 and comes with a matte hazel aluminum case and hazel band. It supports Wi-Fi and is designed for Android users. The watch includes heart rate tracking, Fitbit-based running features, and fitness insights. It offers up to 24-hour battery life for daily use.

Fitbit Sense 2zoom icon
210

Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch is priced at Rs. 24,998 and comes in shadow grey with a graphite aluminium case. It supports health and fitness tracking for daily use. The watch includes standard smartwatch features and monitoring tools. It also comes with a 6-month premium membership.

Garmin Vivoactive 5zoom icon
310

Garmin Vivoactive 5

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is priced at Rs. 24,990 and features an AMOLED display with built-in GPS. It offers up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch includes health and fitness tracking features for daily use. It comes with a slate aluminum bezel, black case, and silicone band.

Garmin Forerunner 165zoom icon
410

Garmin Forerunner 165

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is priced at Rs. 27,990 and includes built-in GPS for tracking runs and activities. It features a colorful AMOLED display for clear viewing. The watch provides training metrics and recovery insights for fitness tracking. It is designed for daily use with standard smartwatch and running features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8zoom icon
510

Samsung Galaxy Watch8

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm LTE) is priced at Rs. 29,999 and comes in graphite. It features a 3nm processor, dual GPS, sapphire glass, and armor aluminum build. The watch has 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. It includes BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load monitoring, and an anti-oxidant index for health tracking.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Genzoom icon
610

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, 2023

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) GPS 44mm is priced at Rs. 27,900 and comes with a silver aluminium case and denim sport band. It features a Retina display and supports fitness and sleep tracking. The watch includes heart rate monitoring and crash detection for safety. It is designed for daily use with standard smartwatch features.

_Apple Watch SE 3 GPSzoom icon
710

Apple Watch SE 3 GPS

The Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm is priced at Rs. 24,900 and comes with a Midnight aluminium case and Midnight sport band. It supports GPS and includes features like activity tracking, alarm clock, and fall detection. The watch offers an always-on display for easy viewing. It is designed for daily use with standard smartwatch functions.

Huawei Watch GT 6 Prozoom icon
810

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro (46mm) is priced at Rs. 28,999 and supports both Android and iOS devices. It offers up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch includes 100+ sports modes with support for activities like cycling. It also provides health monitoring features for daily use and comes in black.

Motorola Moto Watch 120zoom icon
910

Motorola Moto Watch 120

The Motorola Moto Watch 120 is priced at Rs. 29,657 and features an AMOLED display. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both Android and iPhone. The watch offers up to 10-day battery life and includes heart rate and SpO2 tracking. It also supports fitness and health monitoring for daily use.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTEzoom icon
1010

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm) is priced at Rs. 29,999 and comes in black. It supports LTE connectivity and is compatible with Android devices only. The watch includes health features like BP and ECG monitoring. It also offers standard smartwatch functions for daily use.