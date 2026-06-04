Gemini Thinking Levels EXPLAINED: What it is and how it works

Google has started rolling out a new Gemini feature called Thinking Levels. The feature is now available on Android, iPhone and the web version of Gemini, including for users in India. If you use Gemini regularly, you will now notice a new option while selecting supported AI models. This lets you choose how much “thinking” Gemini should do before giving you an answer. Also Read: Google launches Dreambeans: An AI app that turns your activity into personalised stories

Sounds confusing? Here’s what it actually means. Also Read: Lumio Vision 9 55-inch (2026) First Impressions: Still One of the Fastest Google TVs Around

What are Gemini Thinking Levels?

Think of it as different modes for different tasks. For simple questions, Gemini can respond quickly using the Standard mode. But if you’re asking something that requires more analysis, reasoning or planning, you can switch to Extended Thinking. Also Read: Google's plan to release 32 millions of mosquitoes isn't what you think

In that mode, Gemini spends more time processing your request before generating a response. Google says the feature is meant to help users get better answers for complex tasks instead of getting a quick response every time.

When should you use Extended Thinking? Let’s say you’re asking Gemini to compare two smartphones, help you plan a trip, analyse a lengthy document or solve a complicated problem. In such cases, Extended Thinking may be useful. The AI takes longer than usual to generate a response, but the idea is that the extra time allows it to work through the request more carefully. For everyday searches, however, Standard mode should be enough.

Gemini Extended Thinking: Who can access it?

The good news is that Google isn’t limiting the feature to paid users. Thinking Levels are rolling out for both free and paid Gemini users across supported platforms. Once the feature is available on your account, you’ll find the new thinking options while selecting supported Gemini models.

For most people, the two options you’ll see are Standard and Extended Thinking. You can switch between them depending on the kind of question you’re asking.

There’s also a Deep Think mode

Google isn’t stopping at two thinking levels. The company also has a third mode called Deep Think. However, this one isn’t available to everyone yet. It is currently reserved for users subscribed to Google’s AI Ultra plan.

According to Google, Deep Think is meant for tasks that need even more reasoning and analysis than Extended Thinking. So unless you’re using Gemini for advanced work or research, you probably won’t come across it right now.

Should you actually use Extended Thinking?

For regular questions, probably not. If you’re asking Gemini something straightforward—say, drafting an email, finding information quickly or getting a simple explanation—Standard mode should work just fine.

Extended Thinking starts making more sense when the task gets a little complicated. For example, if you’re comparing multiple products, planning a trip, analysing a document or trying to understand a difficult topic, giving Gemini a little extra time could help.

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Will every answer suddenly become better? Not necessarily. But Google is essentially giving users the option to choose between speed and deeper analysis depending on what they’re working on.