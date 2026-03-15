LPG shortage? These 7 kitchen appliances can handle everyday cooking

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Panasonic Raw Rice Cooking

The Panasonic SR-WA22H(E) Automatic Rice Cooker comes with a 2.2 litre capacity and can cook up to 1.25 kg raw rice. It operates on 750 W power and includes an auto switch off feature for safety. The cooker also provides up to 5 hours keep warm function. It is priced at Rs 3,695.