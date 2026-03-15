LPG shortage? These 7 kitchen appliances can handle everyday cooking

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 15, 2026, 12:34 PM (IST)
LPG cylinder demand has increased in several parts of India due to concerns about possible supply disruptions. As a result, many households are exploring alternative cooking options to manage daily kitchen needs.
The Havells Cook Pro PB 16 Induction Cooktop comes with up to 6 cooking modes and 8 power level settings for flexible cooking. It features a digital display for time and power control. The cooktop includes 6kV surge protection and splashproof technology (IP67) to handle spills and splashes. It is priced at Rs 4,505.
The 1000 W Radiant Grill Round G-Coil Hot Plate Electric Cooktop works with all types of utensils for everyday cooking. It features a shockproof heater design and a round G-coil heating plate. The cooktop comes with a power cord for easy setup. It is priced at Rs 2,499.
The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 28 litre capacity suitable for baking, grilling, and reheating. It features a curd making function and a ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning and durability. The oven also comes with a 10 year warranty on the cavity. It is priced at Rs 12,890.
The Prestige 6.0L Smart Cook Electric Cooker comes with a 6 litre capacity suitable for family cooking. It features 11 preset Indian menu options for easy meal preparation. The cooker includes a stainless steel bowl and is designed for low energy consumption. It is priced at Rs 8,400.
The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 comes with a 4.1 litre capacity and 1400 W power for quick cooking. It features a touch panel and 7 preset menus for easy operation. The fryer uses Rapid Air Technology and can cook with up to 90% less fat. It is priced at Rs 7,999.
The Panasonic SR-WA22H(E) Automatic Rice Cooker comes with a 2.2 litre capacity and can cook up to 1.25 kg raw rice. It operates on 750 W power and includes an auto switch off feature for safety. The cooker also provides up to 5 hours keep warm function. It is priced at Rs 3,695.
The Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) comes with a 60 litre capacity suitable for baking, grilling, and roasting. It features a rotisserie function, auto-shut off, and 6-stage heat selection for different cooking needs. The oven includes heat-resistant tempered glass and an easy-clean steel body. It is priced at Rs 13,999.
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