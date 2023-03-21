Galaxy Z Flip 5 to come with a bigger secondary display: All you need to know

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year in Q3 and now Ice Universe, a reliable Samsung leaker has claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display. For those who don’t know, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch outer display. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and even the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and so is the Galaxy S23 lineup. These upcoming phones are also expected to come with battery, camera, and display improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specs:

As per Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All three storage options will be UFS 4.0, which will be an upgrade over UFS 3.1 storage type seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Also Read – Twitter is testing a new verification method for Twitter Blue users

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, will come with a base of 128GB storage, followed by 256GB storage and 512GB storage. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5’s UFS 4.0 storage will be limited to 256GB and 512GB variants. The base 128GB storage option will have UFS 3.1 storage.

This will be similar to the vanilla Galaxy S23. The exact reason for this isn’t confirmed, however, from what we know is that Samsung doesn’t have 128GB options for UFS 4.0. So if Samsung decides to offer 128GB storage in the future, it will very likely be only the UFS 3.1 storage.

That aside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to bring a few upgrades. The main upgrade will be the processor. Both models may have the latest Snapdragon 8 series processors, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This time around, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get a bigger cover display. The secondary display will likely be even bigger than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was launched recently.

Samsung is yet to officially reveal any details of the upcoming phones. And it doesn’t seem that the brand will do it anytime soon since as usual, we expect the launch to get scheduled for Q3, i.e. after August 2023, which is still far away.