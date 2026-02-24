Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy S26, Buds 4 and AI features expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be the highly anticipated event featuring significant product launches. The company will unveil its new generation Galaxy devices and new AI capabilities. Similar to past launch events, this keynote will center around smartphones, wearables and software updates. The event can be viewed online by fans, Android users and technology enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to Watch Livestream

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held in San Francisco on the 25th of February. It starts at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET, with media guests getting an actual presentation at Samsung, and all audiences are able to tune in the livestream. In India, the livestream will start at 11:30 PM

The viewers are able to view the event on Samsung official website, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel. The livestream page has been already launched, but the broadcast is going to begin at the time that is scheduled. The announcements can be followed in real time by anyone with access to the internet.

💙 like this post and be the first to see what’s coming. Join us at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026 to discover how easy and effortless your day can be with Galaxy AI. Keep watching this space for more Galaxy Unpacked updates! pic.twitter.com/QUJHQnXjaK — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 10, 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung has confirmed that it will announce a new Galaxy S series, with Galaxy S26 lineup and there might be three models, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The base Galaxy S26 can have a 6.3-inch AMOLED, 4,300 mAh battery, and 12GB of RAM. Storage might be increased up to 512GB. The phone can be powered with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It will have the Plus model with a bigger display of 6.7 inches.

Galaxy S26 Ultra can have a 6.9-inch screen and four rear cameras. It may have a 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Ultra model can also be equipped with 5,000 mAh battery and wired charging of 60W. Satellite communication assistance is also anticipated throughout the lineup.

Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro

Samsung can also introduce Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The Buds 4 Pro might feature silicone ear tips that would make it fit more easily whereas the standard Buds 4 could be open. The two models will likely be sold with a charging case.

Artificial Intelligence in Galaxy S26 Series

Artificial intelligence is an essential part of the Unpacked 2026. Samsung is increasing the capabilities of Galaxy AI in its devices. A collaboration with Perplexity can lead to new AI agent support. Users were allowed to move the assistant on voice command on apps.

Samsung is also trying an improved version of Bixby using One UI 8.5. The assistant can adjust phone settings and provide answers to web-based questions. During the event, more information will be availed.