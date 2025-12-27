Galaxy S Phones Could See BOE Displays As Samsung Explores New Suppliers

Samsung may be looking at changing how it sources displays for its smartphones, including future Galaxy S series models. Recent chatter indicates that the company has resumed talks with Chinese display maker BOE, which could open the door for BOE-made panels to be used in upcoming Galaxy devices. Also Read: Not A Fan Of Apple? Check These 5 Camera Phones To Buy In 2026 Instead Of iPhone 17 Pro Max

Talks Point to a Possible Reset

Industry sources say senior executives from Samsung and BOE have met to discuss potential collaboration. The conversations reportedly covered display panels for both smartphones and televisions. While large LCD panels for Samsung’s TV business were part of the discussion, small-sized OLED panels for smartphones were also on the table. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

This is notable because Samsung and BOE’s relationship had cooled off last year following a patent dispute involving Samsung Display. After that fallout, Samsung is believed to have reduced its reliance on BOE and instead sourced limited OLED panels from other suppliers while continuing to depend mainly on its in-house display arm.

Galaxy S Displays Could Be Part of the Deal

What stands out in the latest reports is the suggestion that BOE is not just targeting entry-level or mid-range phones. Sources claim BOE is now trying to move beyond entry-level phones and supply OLED panels for higher-end smartphones, including future Galaxy S models. So far, BOE’s involvement in Samsung’s smartphone lineup has mostly been restricted to lower-end devices.

Samsung Display has traditionally been the primary supplier for premium Galaxy phones, foldables, and tablets. That setup has remained unchanged for years. If Samsung does decide to bring BOE into the Galaxy S supply chain, it would mark a clear shift from that approach. That said, there is no confirmation yet that Samsung has agreed to use BOE displays in its flagship phones.

BOE already supplies OLED panels to several Chinese smartphone brands and is also believed to be a limited supplier for some iPhone models. That track record could make BOE a viable alternative if Samsung chooses to diversify its suppliers.

Cost Pressure Could Be a Factor

Cost is likely one of the reasons these discussions are happening now. Smartphone makers are facing higher prices for key components such as memory, processors, and camera sensors. Instead of passing all of those increases on to buyers, Samsung may be looking at areas where it can balance costs, and displays are a major part of that equation.

Trending Now

BOE is also reportedly pushing to increase its supply of LCD panels for Samsung’s TV business. Before the legal dispute, BOE supplied a much larger volume of panels annually, which later dropped sharply.