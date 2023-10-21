comscore
English | हिंदी
21 Oct, 2023 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Gaganyaan TV-D1 test launch successful after initial technical issues

Gaganyaan TV-D1 test launch successful after initial technical issues

The third major test of the Gaganyaan Mission, which aims to launch Indian astronauts into space by 2025, was successfully carried out by ISRO

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Oct 21, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Gaganyaan-launch
Gaganyaan-launch

Story Highlights

  • ISRO successfully launched the first major set of tests for Gaganyaan on Saturday.
  • The mission is called Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1).
  • ISRO is expected to launch Gaganyaan sometime in 2025.

ISRO has successfully conducted the third major test for its Gaganyaan Mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space by 2025. The test involved launching a Test Vehicle (TV-D1) with a liquid-propelled engine from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The vehicle carried a Crew Escape System, which is designed to save the astronauts in case of an emergency during the launch phase. The test demonstrated the performance of the Crew Escape System, which consists of several motors that can quickly separate the Crew Module from the rocket booster and safely land it in the sea with parachutes. The test data will help ISRO improve the system for future missions.

READ MORE
Gaganyaan TV-D1 test launch postponed by ISRO due to technical issues

The test was initially aborted due to an anomaly, but it was corrected and the vehicle lifted off at AM on Saturday. ISRO chief S Somnath declared the mission complete and the objectives achieved.

READ MORE
Gaganyaan: What is ISRO's new mission, what this means for India's space plans?

The Crew Escape System is similar to the ones used by NASA and SpaceX for their crewed missions. It is a vital technology that ensures the safety of human spaceflight. ISRO had previously tested the LVM-3 rocket and the pad abort test of the Crew Escape System in 2018.

READ MORE
Google Meet gets new effects for video calls: Here's how to use them

The Gaganyaan Mission is India’s most ambitious space project, which plans to send four Indian astronauts to orbit the Earth for seven days and return safely. The mission also aims to send an Indian to the Moon by 2040.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language