Gaganyaan TV-D1 test launch successful after initial technical issues

ISRO has successfully conducted the third major test for its Gaganyaan Mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space by 2025. The test involved launching a Test Vehicle (TV-D1) with a liquid-propelled engine from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The vehicle carried a Crew Escape System, which is designed to save the astronauts in case of an emergency during the launch phase. The test demonstrated the performance of the Crew Escape System, which consists of several motors that can quickly separate the Crew Module from the rocket booster and safely land it in the sea with parachutes. The test data will help ISRO improve the system for future missions.

The test was initially aborted due to an anomaly, but it was corrected and the vehicle lifted off at AM on Saturday. ISRO chief S Somnath declared the mission complete and the objectives achieved.

The Crew Escape System is similar to the ones used by NASA and SpaceX for their crewed missions. It is a vital technology that ensures the safety of human spaceflight. ISRO had previously tested the LVM-3 rocket and the pad abort test of the Crew Escape System in 2018.

The Gaganyaan Mission is India’s most ambitious space project, which plans to send four Indian astronauts to orbit the Earth for seven days and return safely. The mission also aims to send an Indian to the Moon by 2040.