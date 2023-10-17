comscore
  • Gaganyaan: India to send astronauts in space by 2025, set up Indian Space Station by 2035, says PM Modi

Gaganyaan: India to send astronauts in space by 2025, set up Indian Space Station by 2035, says PM Modi

Gaganyaan's first test-flight will take place on October 21. Ahead of that, PM Modi reviewed the mission. He also shared ISRO's future plans.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Oct 17, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Gaganyaan FINAL
Gaganyaan FINAL

Story Highlights

  • Gaganyaan's first test-flight will take place on October 21.
  • Ahead of the day, PM Modi reviewed the mission.
  • PM Modi said India will send its first astronaut in space by 2025.

Gaganyaan Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon commence unmanned flight tests for its Gaganyaan mission. The Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which demonstrates the performance of the Crew Escape System, will take place between 7AM and 9AM on October 21, 2023. Ahead of the test flight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess progress of India’s Gaganyaan mission and to outline the future of the country’s space exploration endeavours.

During the meeting, the Department of Space (DoS) presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan mission, which included various technologies developed for the mission so far. The technologies that the DoS presented during the meeting include human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. Additionally, DoS outlined around 20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3), that have been planned for Saturday.

In the meeting, PM Modi also evaluated the mission’s readiness for its launch in 2025. If Saturday’s tests are successful, it would take ISRO and consequently India a step closer to launching manned mission in space by 2025.

Building on the success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 Missions, Modi directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

To realise this vision, the department of space will develop a roadmap for Moon exploration, official sources said. This will encompass a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), construction of a new launch pad, setting up human-centric laboratories and associated technologies.

PM Modi also called upon Indian scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus orbiter mission and a Mars Lander. He expressed confidence in the country’s capabilities and affirmed its commitment to scaling new heights in space exploration.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

