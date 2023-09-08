G20 Summit update: India is all set to hold the G20 Summit on September 9 and September 10 in New Delhi. The government of India has taken this opportunity to showcase different facets of India to the visiting world leaders and delegates. It will showcase the advancements made in areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure and Unified Payment Interface, and some aspects of ancient Indian art and culture. To make this experience seamless for the vising delegates, the government is also using artificial intelligence. An AI-generated avatar will welcome G20 Summit delegates at the ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam.

The ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition will showcase India’s democratic tradition from the Vedic period to the modern area and the AI-avatar will provide a brief overview of the exhibition to the visiting delegates. The exhibition will have textual content along with audio, which will be presented in 16 global languages, which includes English, French Mandarin, Italian, Korean and Japanese.

In the ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition, the history of the democratic ethos of India will be summed up and retold through 26 interactive screens arranged in multiple kiosks. The exhibition will also showcase the first general elections that were held in 1951-52 after independence down to the last held 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In addition to this, the exhibition will also feature a replica sculpture of the Harappan girl. This replica of the ancient sculpture will be placed on a rotating elevated podium and will be placed in the centre of the exhibition hall.

The replica sculpture is five feet in height and 120kg in weight and is made up of Bronze whereas the original sculpture is said to be around 10.5cm in height.

Meanwhile, the government has also launched the G20 India mobile app, which is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app will provide an intuitive and easy-to-use interface that will enable users to get all the information and details about the G20 Summit including its events, press releases, documents, speeches, images and videos, social media updates, previous summit details, workstreams related information and more. In addition to that, the app will also enable people to register for the event.