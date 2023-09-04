comscore
English | हिंदी
04 Sep, 2023 | Monday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart to create over 1 lakh jobs ahead of festive season

Flipkart to create over 1 lakh jobs ahead of festive season

These seasonal jobs include local Kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others, thus creating avenues for diverse supply chain talent.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 04, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Flipkart
Flipkart

Story Highlights

  • Flipkart has revealed that it will generate 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs.
  • Flipkart will have openings in the supply chain department.
  • Flipkart said that it undertakes specially curated skilling initiatives.

E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said that it will generate over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery hubs, ahead of the festive season.

READ MORE
Realme C51 arrives in India with 50MP camera, fast charging support: Check price, specs, availability

These seasonal jobs include local Kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others, thus creating avenues for diverse supply chain talent.

READ MORE
Moto G84 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

“This year, we are also creating over a lakh new job opportunities in our supply chain while also investing in skilling initiatives to deliver an elevated customer experience as we strengthen our footprint across the country. This year, we plan to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through our Kirana delivery programme,” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

READ MORE
iPhone 14 gets a major discount ahead of iPhone 15 launch: Should you buy it?

Moreover, the company said that Flipkart has scaled its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfilment centres this year, strengthening its reach in tier-III cities and beyond.

It has added more than 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and many more states.

To provide a delightful end-customer experience, the e-commerce giant said that it undertakes specially curated skilling initiatives through its training programmes for the workforce that joins the supply chain, which also helps significantly boost local employment and the economy.

All hired personnel undergo training in the supply chain process for their respective function and are trained to handle Hand-Held Devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications, and more. As a result, these employees become future-ready to work in tech-driven supply chains, food tech, and other allied industries.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

Flipkart

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language