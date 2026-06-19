Father's Day 2026: 8 tech gifts that can make your dad's life easier

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Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is priced at Rs 3,790 and is designed to help users locate everyday items such as keys, bags, and wallets. It works with Apple's Find My network and supports Precision Finding on compatible iPhone models. Users can play a sound on the AirTag to help locate nearby items. The device also allows item locations to be shared with family members or trusted contacts. Its compact design makes it easy to attach to personal belongings for tracking.