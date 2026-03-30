FASTag annual pass price hike 2026: Here’s what changes from April 1

If you use highways often, there’s a small update you should know about. The National Highways Authority of India has increased the FASTag Annual Pass price, and the new rate will apply from April 1, 2026. The change is not major, but since it directly affects regular travellers, it’s something worth noting before you renew or buy the pass. Also Read: FASTag balance low? This one-step check can save you at toll plazas

What has changed

The annual pass, which was priced at Rs 3,000, will now cost Rs 3,075. That’s a Rs 75 increase for the new financial year. Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass: How To Purchase Annual Pass For The FASTag?

If you are planning to renew, you can still do it at the current price before March ends. After that, the revised price will apply automatically. Also Read: New Toll Policy Unveiled: Check Out the Per Kilometer Charges, Conditions and Changes

What you get with the annual pass

The FASTag annual pass is meant for people who don’t want to keep paying toll again and again. You pay once, and it covers your travel for a set period.

It stays valid for one year from activation or up to 200 trips, whichever is completed first. It works on private vehicles like cars and jeeps that already have an active FASTag.

Since everything is linked digitally, you don’t need to stop at toll plazas. The amount gets deducted automatically.

Who this makes sense for

This pass is useful if you travel frequently on highways. For example, people who drive between cities regularly or those who cross toll plazas almost every day.

If your usage is limited to occasional trips, you may not really benefit from the annual pass. In that case, regular FASTag recharge works just fine.

Should you renew now

If you are already using the annual pass, renewing it before April 1 means you can continue at Rs 3,000. After that, the same pass will cost Rs 3,075.

For new users, the price difference is small, so the decision mostly depends on how often you travel. If your usage is high, the pass still does its job.

How to activate or recharge

You can activate or renew the annual pass through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI website. The process is simple and works with your existing FASTag.

Once the payment is done, the pass usually gets activated within a short time.

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What to keep in mind

The only change here is the Rs 75 increase. Everything else, including validity and trip limit, remains the same. If you travel regularly, the pass still works the same way. The pricing change just adds a small difference to the overall cost.