Epic Games Mega Sale 2026 begins: Grab these two free games before May 21

Epic Games has kicked off its Mega Sale 2026, bringing discounts on a large number of PC games across the store. Along with the sale, the first batch of free games for this week is now available as well. The Epic Games Mega Sale 2026 will run until June 11, while the currently available free games can be claimed till May 21 at 8:30 PM IST. After that, they will be replaced by a new set of free titles. Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy worth Rs 3,999 is free on Epic Games Store: How to claim

Sunderfolk Standard Edition available for free

One of the free games this week is Sunderfolk – Standard Edition. The game is usually priced at Rs 2,000 on the Epic Games Store. Also Read: Epic Games cuts over 1,000 jobs as Fortnite returns to Google Play Store

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The game is based around co-op gameplay and fantasy-themed adventures, where players progress through missions and story sections together. Since it is being offered for free during the sale period, users can permanently add it to their library once claimed before the deadline.

Batman Shadows Edition also free this week

The second free title is The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, which normally costs Rs 819.

This version includes the noir-style Shadows Mode that changes the visual presentation of the game. It is based on Batman and follows the narrative-focused gameplay style that Telltale Games is known for.

Like the other free title, this game can also be claimed till May 21, 8:30 PM IST.

Epic Games Mega Sale 2026 details

Apart from the free titles, the Mega Sale also includes price cuts on AAA games, indie titles, DLCs, and bundles across the store.

Epic has been following this weekly free game format during its major sales for a while now, so more titles are expected to replace the current ones next week. This means users can expect another set of titles to replace the current games on May 21.

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How to claim the free Epic Games titles

Open the Epic Games Store on your PC or visit the official website.

Log into your Epic Games account.

Search for Sunderfolk and The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition.

Open the game pages and click on the “Get” button.

Complete the checkout process. The price will show as free during the offer period.

Once you claim the games, they stay in your library permanently.

The current free game offer is live till May 21, 8:30 PM IST.

What users should keep in mind

These free games won’t stay for long and will be replaced once the countdown ends. The Mega Sale, however, will continue till June 11, which means more discounts and new free game drops are still expected over the next few weeks.