comscore
English | हिंदी
23 Jul, 2023 | Sunday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk to replace Twitter's blue bird with 'X' logo

Elon Musk to replace Twitter's blue bird with 'X' logo

Earlier today, he posted a video highlighting the 'X' logo, which is expected to replace the current Twitter bird logo.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 1 minute, 26 seconds read

Published:Jul 23, 2023, 03:37 PM IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Twitter X app
Twitter X app

Story Highlights

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday announced that he will soon replace the micro-blogging platform’s blue bird logo with the ‘X’ logo.

READ MORE
Twitter to restrict DMs for unverified accounts

Musk tweeted, “Frankly, I love the negative feedback on this platform. Vastly preferable to some sniffy censorship bureau!”

READ MORE
Twitter's new feature will let verified organisations post job listings in their profile bios

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

READ MORE
Twitter rebrands Notes as Articles, will allow users to post long-form articles

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” he added.

He further said, “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

Musk then shared a picture of the blue bird logo with a black background and wrote, “Like this but X.”

After about half an hour, he posted a video highlighting the ‘X’ logo, which is expected to replace the current Twitter bird logo.

“Deus X,” he tweeted.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s decision.

While one user said, “Don’t make the mistake Zuck did with Oculus, killing its goodwill and making it Facebook. You will make the site entirely about you then, and dial the tribalism to 100 per cent unnecessarily. Unforced error.”

Another posted, “So then we will X our reply instead of Tweet it?”

This announcement came after Musk on July 12 launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI that aims to “understand the true nature of the universe”.

The team is headed up by Musk and includes team members that have worked at other big names in AI, including OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google’s DeepMind.

Meanwhile, in April this year, Twitter-owner had replaced the blue bird homepage logo with the “Doge” meme.

Musk had tweeted, “As promised” and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

Elon MuskTwitterX app

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language