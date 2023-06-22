We all have heard of collaboration between famous personalities, but Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are gearing up for a different type of collaboration. After Musk tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO responded by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram account with the caption “send me location.” Also Read - WhatsApp will now let you silence incoming calls from unknown callers: How it works

It all started when Musk was replying to a tweet by Mario Nawfal in which Mario gave some details about Meta's upcoming Twitter rival app, which is code-named Project 92. Musk replied to Mario's tweet by saying, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be "sane". Was worried there for a moment".

I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Things escalated when another Twitter user replied to Musk’s tweet and said, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now.” To this Musk replied, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”.

After Zuckerberg’s Instagram story, Musk responded by saying “Vegas Octagon” to The Verge’s tweet where The Verge highlighted that “Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting @elonmusk and is now waiting on the details (if Musk decides to follow through)”.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Responding to this development, Meta spokesperson Iska Saric said, “The story speaks for itself,” as reported by The Verge.

Ever since the news of Meta’s Twitter rival app is making rounds, Musk has been taunting Zuckerberg. He recently tweeted, “Zuck my *tongue emoji*”.

For the unversed, Meta recently showcased its new app, which is intended to compete with Twitter, during an internal company meeting. The app’s design is similar to that of Instagram and it will be built on the Instagram platform, incorporating the decentralized social media protocol ActivityPub. This will enable users to switch to other apps that support ActivityPub, such as Mastodon while retaining their accounts and followers.

Taking a shot at Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter, Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox has said in the past, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution.”

If tech billionaire CEOs were to engage in physical combat, a match between Musk and Zuckerberg would be highly anticipated. Musk, at 51 years old, has an advantage in size and has mentioned his experience in intense street fights during his youth in South Africa.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg, who is 39 years old, is an aspiring MMA fighter with victories in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and has completed the demanding “Murph Challenge” workout in just under 40 minutes.