DJI has announced its new drone dubbed DJI Inspire 3. The Inspire 3 comes with a full-frame 8K sensor and has ProRes RAW support. It succeeds the old Inspire 2 and comes at a hefty price that goes above Rs 10 lakh.

DJI Inspire 3 specifications and features

As you’d expect, the DJI Inspire 3 drone comes with an Aircraft-design having four fans at the top. It carries a camera that supports 8K video recording support. The drone has a Zenmuse X9-8K Air Gimbal Camera sensor, which is said to be the lightest.

Introducing DJI Inspire 3 Inspire 3 features an X9-8K Air full-frame camera which is equipped with a dual native ISO & integrates high-precision RTK positioning to deliver centimeter-level accuracy to deliver unprecedented freedom. Discover more: https://t.co/YKfQOCJpMV pic.twitter.com/dHM4PEmbyC — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 13, 2023

It comes with DJI’s CineCore 3.0 image processing system and has 4K 120fps ProRes RAW support without cropping. It can also shoot in 8K 75fps in ProRes RAW and 8K 25fps in CinemaDNG.

There’s support for DJI Cinema Color System (DCSS) that produces accurate colors and skin tones. The said profile keeps the colors consistent with other DJI cameras.

As for compatibility, the Inspire 3 is compatible with an 18mm F2.8 full-frame lens and a new telephoto lens that can shoot 8K.

The drone comes with a host of sensors to keep itself moving and avoid obstacles. It has an FPV camera, visual sensors, and positioning antennas. The FPV camera has 161-degree FOC and supports night vision. It features three GNSS, namely, GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou.

The RC Plus controller that it ships with has a 7-inch display. The screen has 1200 nits of peak brightness and a battery that can offer 3.3 hours of operation.

DJI Inspire 3 price and availability

The DJI Inspire 3 is certainly expensive coming at $16,499, which converts to Rs 13.5 lakh. But for that price, buyers get several accessories.

The box includes Inspire 3 Aircraft, Zenmuse X9-8K Air Gimbal Camera, RC Plus remote controller, 6x TB51 Intelligent Battery, Charging Hub, 1TB PROSSD, Trolley Case, 3x Foldable Quick-Release Propellers, Lens Carrying Box, RC Plus Strap, and more.

The drone is currently limited to select global markets such as the US. There’s no information about its availability in other regions yet.

Buyers in the aforesaid region can buy it from the DJI online store and from authorized retail partners by the end of June.