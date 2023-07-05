The bill is likely to be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled from July 20 to August 11.

Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the draft of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023. The bill is likely to be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled from July 20 to August 11.

The draft digital data protection bill aims to protect online privacy and rights of individuals in India. It is likely to include almost all the provisions of the previous draft that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology put out for feedback.

As per the draft, the purpose of the act will be to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.

READ MORE Instagram's Threads briefly went live on the web ahead of launch

The bill covers the collection, processing, storage, and transfer of digital personal data by various entities, both public and private. The bill also establishes a Data Protection Board of India to oversee and enforce the provisions of the bill.

In addition to this, the bill also proposes to levy a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation of norms in the bill.

As per reports, the government entities will not be granted a blanket exemption under the provisions of the draft bill and citizens will have the right to move to civil court to claim compensation.

It is worth noting that this will be the second attempt by the government to introduce the Personal Data Protection Bill in Parliament. The journey of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill began in the year 2018 when it was drafted by a Special Expert Committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna.

The government first introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 in Parliament in December 2019, which was sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament for consultations. In August 2022, the government decided to withdraw the bill after feedback from stakeholders and various agencies.

The present bill was published by the government in November 2022 and the government held a series of consultations with sector organisations, associations and industry bodies on this draft.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the forthcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will bring about “deep behavioural changes” among those platforms in India that have long abused or misused personal data, as reported by Gadget360.