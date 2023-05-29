BGMI is ready to play on Android, iOS: Here s what s new

Popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back in India after a year-long hiatus. Earlier this month, game developer Krafton announced that it had secured approval for the relaunch of BGMI from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), albeit with some conditions. While making the announcement, the company had said that it will be available on a trial-basis in the country for three months, post which the government will make a final decision about its availability in the long term. Now, just days after making the announcement, Krafton has announced that BGMI is available for download in India via Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Also Read - Daam malware is infecting Android devices, hacks into sensitive information: CERT-IN issues advisory

Krafton today said that BGMI has been rolled out with the 2.5 Update and that the playability of the game will be staggered to allow users to login in phases. “Within a maximum of 48 hours, all users will be able to login and play the game,” the company wrote in a blog post. Also Read - BGMI will be playable in India starting May 29, available for preload in Google Play Store starting today

Who can play BGMI in India?

As mentioned, BGMI is being brought back in India with some conditions. As a part of those conditions, the playtime for users under 18 years of age has been restricted to three hours, while for all other players, this limit has been set to six hours every day. Furthermore, minor players, that is kids who are less than 18 years of age will require parental verification to be a part of the game. Also Read - Krafton releases May update for New State Mobile: Here’s what’s new

What’s new in BGMI?

Krafton is bringing BGMI back in India with update v2.5. This update brings a host of new features to the game including a new map and new weapons. So, here are all the new features and updates that BGMI will be available in India:

New map: Nusa

BGMI version 2.5 update brings a new map — Nusa to the game. As Krafton explains it, Nusa is a 1×1 map of a resort island located in a tropical zone. The company says that the experience of a single match will lasts for eight minutes.

The new map features distinctive mechanisms such as Ziplines that players can use to move quickly across the island and Elevators that can be installed in Hotels buildings in “New City”. The new map also features unique attractions and fun gameplay features such as zorb balls, swimming pool, combustible buildings, and destructible jars.

In addition to this, the map also offers Super Recall, wherein, in duo/squad mode, players who die within a certain time can be recalled to the battlefield carrying a random weapon by any of their surviving teammates. In solo mode, players can be recalled automatically without a teammate’s help. The map also features a new Tactical Crossbow that players will be able to use to restore the zipline by using loop and put certain houses on fire by using fire arrows. Furthermore, players can also shoot more accurately in mid and close range and fire shotgun bullets in peek and fire mode. This mode changes to the single shot when players scope-in

Lastly, the map also features a new vehicle – a two-seater off-road ATV — that can move swiftly even in the highly curvy terrains and has good stability ensuring that it doesn’t rollover easily.

In-game events

The latest update brings a host of new event to the game. The update brings Underworld Unleashed, which is a seven-day login event that will give a permanent purple grade underworld guardian set. The company is also bringing Race To The Top In Battlegrounds, which is a 15-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade Badlands Punk outfit.

Additionally, the game will also include Hot Drop Into The Battlegrounds, which is a 10-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade sandstrom set. Lastly, the update also brings Gameplay Glory, which is a 15-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade Noble Lineage set.

Other updates

— The texture and effect of the waterfall in Livik have been improved, and the colour of its surface blends better with the map on the whole.

— A supply shop has been added to Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok. Refresh Shop tokens have been added to resource points on the ground.

— Neostead2000 is now available in Livik.

— Monster Trucks are now available in Miramar.

— Throwable’s throwing process has been improved, making it smoother and more consistent during use.