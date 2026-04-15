Coffee machines under Rs 25000: Budget-friendly espresso, cappuccino and latte makers for daily use

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Ariete 1318 Modern Espresso machine

The Ariete 1318 Modern espresso machine is priced at Rs 17,990 and supports coffee using both beans and powder. It comes with an integrated grinder and a cappuccinatore for making latte and cappuccino. The machine includes filters for one and two cups and operates at 1080 W power. It also comes with a 2-year warranty and is suitable for home use.