Google Chrome on iOS gets a tad bit smarter: Here's how

Google has announced a bunch of new features for Google Chrome users who access its web browser on their Apple iPhones. The company has essentially announced four new features, which include updates to functionalities such as Maps and Translate. The update is also making it easier for iPhone users to create invites on Google Calendar. Also Read - Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 series

So, here are all the new features that Google Chrome users will be able to use on their iPhones. Also Read - Snapchat adds new AR lenses for Indian users: Check details

New features coming to Chrome on iOS

Maps gets better Also Read - Google Clock gets “Swipe to stop” feature on Android 14: Here's what it is

Google in a blog post sharing the updates said that now when a user sees an address in Chrome on iOS, they will no longer need to switch apps to look it up on a map. Furthermore, the company said that Google Chrome now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect addresses on webpages. When a user presses and holds a detected address, they will see the option to view it on a ‘mini-Google Maps’ within Chrome.

To put it simply, iPhone users will be able to see address within Maps in Google Chrome.

Calendar Events become more accessible

Another feature that is coming to Google Chrome is making it easier for users to create Calendar event in Chrome on iOS. The company said that iPhone users now create Google Calendar events directly in Chrome without having to switch apps or copy information over manually. All they need to do to create a new calendar event is press and hold a detected date and select the option to add it in the Google Calendar app on their smartphones or the web.

“Chrome will automatically create and populate the calendar event with important details like time, location and description,” the company wrote in the blog post.

Improved translations

The update to Chrome on iOS also brings improvements to the translation feature. As a part of the update that the company has rolled out, Chrome on iOS will offer to translate the webpages in a user’s preferred language.

“As our AI models improve, Chrome has gotten better at detecting a webpage’s language and suggesting translations. Let’s say you’re planning to visit a museum in Italy, but the site is in Italian and you don’t speak the language. Chrome will automatically offer to translate the museum’s website into your preferred language,” the company wrote.

Google also said that users can also translate a specific portion of a page using Google Translate within Chrome on iOS.

Search using camera

Lastly, the company said that soon, Chrome users will be able to use their iPhone’s camera app to search with new pictures that they take and existing images in their camera roll. “Look out for the Lens icon in the Chrome on iOS address bar,” the company added. Google will start rolling out this feature in the coming months.