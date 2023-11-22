ChatGPT update: OpenAI has been in the news for the past week owing to Sam Altman’s ouster from the company and his epic return in less than a week’s time. Somewhere in this chaos, the company rolled out a new feature to its popular product — ChatGPT — giving users the ability to interact with the chatbot using voice commands. The company, via a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced that the feature called ‘Voice’ will now be available to all ChatGPT users for free.

“ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation,” OpenAI wrote in a post on X.

It is worth noting that this is not exactly a new feature. OpenAI had announced the new Voice feature along with a bunch of other features back in September this year. However, at the time, this feature was available only for ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise users. But now, the company has made this feature available to all users for free.

So, what does ChatGPT’s Voice feature do?

The utility of ChatGPT’s voice feature is quite simple. It enables users to interact with the chatbot in using voice commands. “You can now use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with your assistant. Speak with it on the go, request a bedtime story for your family, or settle a dinner table debate,” OpenAI had said while announcing the feature earlier this feature.

How to use ChatGPT’s new Voice feature?

To use this new feature, ChatGPT’s mobile users need to update the mobile app and then tap the Settings option. From there, they need to go to the New Features option and then opt into voice conversations. Next, users need to tap the headphone button located in the top-right corner of the home screen and choose their preferred voice out of five different voices.

“The new voice capability is powered by a new text-to-speech model, capable of generating human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech,” the company says.