ChatGPT now available in Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service for preview

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is now available in Azure OpenAI service for preview. With ChatGPT in preview in Azure OpenAI service, developers can integrate custom artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences directly into their own applications, the tech giant said in a blogpost. Also Read - OpenAI releases an API for ChatGPT and Whisper: Snapchat and Shopify amongst early users

“Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises.” Customers can now access this ChatGPT preview at $0.002/1k tokens and billing for all ChatGPT usage will start on March 13. Also Read - ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Currently, with Azure OpenAI service, more than 1,000 customers are applying the most advanced AI models– including DALL-E 2, GPT-3.5, Codex, and other large language models backed by the unique supercomputing and enterprise capabilities of Azure. Also Read - Smart voice assistants backed by ChatGPT could soon be a reality

“We’re already seeing the impact AI can have on people and companies, helping improve productivity, amplify creativity, and augment everyday tasks,” it added. In January, the tech giant had announced the general availability of the Azure OpenAI service, which enables enterprises to power their apps with large-scale artificial intelligence.

With this announcement, the company had also said it will add ChatGPT to its cloud-based service soon.

Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 10 chats per session and 120 total chats per day. Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day. Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, tweeted on Wednesday: “Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day.”

“Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it’s working for you!” Last month, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day on Bing AI.

This decision came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions. ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter of The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it “wanted to be alive”, leaving the reporter “deeply unsettled.”

With inputs from IANS