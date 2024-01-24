Asus launched the Zenbook 14 OLED in India today. The newly launched laptop is the company’s first consumer PC to arrive in India this year and it will be available for purchase starting January 30. On the sidelines of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED launch, we sat down for a conversation with Asus India, Vice President – Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Arnold Su to understand the company’s roadmap for India in 2024. During our conversation, the Asus India executive shared that the company plans to bring most of the products announced at CES 2024 to India this year.

AirVision M1 in India

For the unversed, Asus showcased its first smart-glasses or wearable dubbed as the Asus AirVision M1 at CES 2024. These smart glasses will connect with a Windows PC or the company’s dedicated app to let users interact with the digital world, that is, give a presentation, play games and even watch a movie, while being in complete touch with the real world. During our conversation, Arnold Su told Techlusive that these are some of the early use-cases and that in time, the company expects to see a scenario wherein these smart glasses be adopted as a system with a PC. Consider smartphones and TWS earbuds as an example. While two are separate devices and users can listen to audio files or calls using a smartphone, they also tend to do it coupled with a pair of TWS earbuds. Asus imagines a similar scenario for the Asus AirVision M1 as the adoption increases. It expects ‘AI PCs’ to become a convenience rather than an innovation.

“If we see forecast download the line, you can say around 50 percent of the PCs will be called AI PCs…10 may be 12 years back when smartphones came into the picture, initially may be only saw five percent people using it. But today, even we don’t even call it a smartphone, it’s just a phone. So, a similar thing is going to happen to AI PC. Today we’re talking about AI PC because this is a new technology. It’s different. But after five to 10 years, nobody will talk about AI PC. It will become a basic function of PC,” he said.

Talking about plans of bringing the AirVision M1 to India, the Asus executive said that the device will arrive in India soon. “So, the latest innovation that you saw at CES, this month, it will launch in India.”

ZenScreen Fold OLED and Zenbook Duo 2024 in India

While talking to Techlusive, Arnold also touched upon the subject of bringing other innovative products that it showcased at CES 2024 to India. He said that both the ZenScreen Fold OLED and Zenbook Duo 2024 will arrive in India in the first half of 2024.

“So, India is one of the most important markets for Asus globally. Whenever, a product launches globally, we try to bring it to India at the earliest…So, most likely all of products, which you saw will arrive either in the first half of 2024 or some products based on the stage, will come in the second half. Most of them we will bring in the first half of 2024,” he said.