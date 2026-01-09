Best Tech from CES 2026: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Lenovo’s Rollable Laptops, Asus ROG XREAL R1 and the Future of Innovation

CES 2026 is about to come to an end and although there wasn’t a lot of breakthrough tech that could pull eyes, we still got some really innovative products that could change the monotonous landscape of the tech industry. One of the main reasons that CES 2026 didn’t make a lot of headlines was the fact that every company was mostly talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI). While AI might be the trend and many are trying to hop onto the bandwagon, some really took the show seriously and showcased the best that they had in their arsenal. Let’s take a look at the best tech that was showcased at CES 2026. Also Read: Moto Watch Likely Coming To India As Motorola Shares New Teaser

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung really pulled off its best at CES 2026 by announcing the rumoured TriFold. This phone really has some impressive specs and could be the way in which foldable phones finally evolve. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold goes big, as it sports a 6.5-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which unfolds into a massive 10-inch large display. The phone might be a little extra hefty at 309 grams with a 12.9mm thickness, but that’s also because of the massive display that consumers get for enjoying multitasking with a plethora of space. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS Gives First Real Look At Wi-Fi 8 With ROG NeoCore Router

Also Read: CES 2026: Lenovo Unveils Legion 7a, New Legion 5 And LOQ Gaming Laptops

The cameras on the Z TriFold are impressive as well, as the TriFold gets a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera on the back, along with two 10-megapixel selfie cameras. The only aspect where the TriFold falls back is on the performance side, where the foldable gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite. The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 would have been the cherry on the cake but, for most folks, this power would be more than enough. Overall, this phone is the perfect step towards larger foldables, and probably 2–3 generations down the line, the TriFold has the potential to kill its own siblings.

Additionally, Samsung Display also showcased a display prototype that solves the creasing issue. The tech giant calls it the Mont Flex prototype OLED display which is designed to unfold completely flat without any hindrance.

Lenovo Legion Rollable Laptop

Talking about concepts, Lenovo really bashed everyone with a rollable gaming laptop. Previously, Lenovo has been experimenting with a rollable ThinkBook Plus and testing this tech in their existing portfolio. But now, this visual treat could soon come into the hands of gamers. The new Legion Pro rollable concept slides out to turn into an 18-inch gaming laptop screen, and if that’s smaller, it can go up to a 24-inch widescreen display. Once you are done gaming, this laptop can be crammed back into a 16-inch display.

ROG Zephyrus Laptops and ROG XREAL R1

The gamers are in for a treat as ASUS ROG has refreshed its Zephyrus lineup and has also launched a surprise as well. The new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and run on Windows 11 Pro. The Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zephyrus G16 gets a larger 16-inch 2.5K OLED display, but with a higher 240Hz refresh rate. The G14 also gets an upgrade in graphics, as it can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, while the G16 supports up to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. But the ROG Zephyrus Duo takes away the spotlight, as it features a dual-screen design with two 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED touch displays, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. This literally makes this laptop look like a futuristic device from a sci-fi movie.

But the MVP was surely the new ROG XREAL R1. These ROG XREAL R1 have a huge virtual display, which makes gaming more enjoyable while solving space issues for both travel and desk setups. They project a 171-inch virtual screen using 240Hz FHD micro-OLED panels, making them ideal for AAA games and competitive play. The best part is that these glasses work with handhelds, PCs, and consoles, making them versatile for every setup. The audio is tuned by Bose for premium built-in audio. This almost reminds me of the Apple Vision Pro display capabilities taken to a whole new level for gamers. So, if you are a gamer who wants a portable big-screen gaming setup, this device will surely redefine your gaming experience.

Boston Dynamics Atlas

When it comes to robotics, Boston Dynamics leads this space with its innovations. Spot was one of the first innovative robodogs that went viral. The dog could navigate rough terrain and avoid obstacles, as well as came loaded with various sensors, including thermal cameras and LiDAR, making it great for industrial inspection.

But this year, they literally shocked the audience with their new innovation: Atlas. This robot weighs around 90kg and can reach up to 7.5 feet. Additionally, it can lift up to 50kg of load and sports 360-degree cameras to ensure safety standards. The robot is powered by 4 hours of battery life, and the most jaw-dropping feature is that it can self-swap its battery pack. This truly makes it efficient for factory work and industrial purposes. Clearly, the robotics industry is making great progress, and robots like Atlas might soon start helping factory labourers in their day-to-day tasks, easing their workload.

Moto Razr fold

Coming back to smartphones, Motorola has unveiled a book-style Moto Razr that will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, and more in the foldable space. Motorola is mostly known for its flip-style Razr series that brings that nostalgic form factor with the power of modern smartphones. Entering the book-style foldables, Motorola has a lot of work to put in, as Samsung and other brands are already ahead of the race.

The Razr Fold features an 8.09-inch LTPO inner display with 2K resolution and a 6.56-inch outer screen. On the camera side, it sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main Sony LYTIA sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The Razr Fold also supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus and brings all the additional AI features from the original Moto Razr.

Hopefully, this phone is able to flip the script with its pricing and create a space of its own in this growing market of foldables.

Honor Robot Phone

Saving the best for last, Honor has made a really bold move with its new Robot Phone. This phone has a fixed rear camera and a retracting arm that comes out, allowing the primary camera to act as a gimbal. It almost feels like Honor has fit the whole DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera into a phone. Honestly, this is the type of concept that continues the wave of innovation in the smartphone industry. If Honor is able to nail the software and the mechanism of this gimbal-like camera, this could very well be perfect for content creators, as well as a great phone for capturing super-stable videos.

As of now, there is little to be known about the specifications of this phone, but the design itself really makes all the other phones feel boring. Hopefully, this phone gets fine-tuned before the end of 2026, bringing back some healthy competition in terms of innovation in the smartphone industry.