Call Forwarding Scam Alert In India! Avoid Dialling Numbers Starting With 21, 61, 67, Know How To Stay Safe

A new type of phone scam is quietly spreading across India, and it’s more dangerous than it looks. This is because, unlike phishing links or fake apps, this one doesn’t need the internet at all. Cybercrime officials have flagged a USSD call forwarding scam that is being used to hijack bank accounts, messaging apps, and even OTP-based verifications, without the victim realising it in time. Also Read: WhatsApp Investment Scam Costs Gujarat Resident Over Rs 16 Lakh: How Can You Stay Safe

How does this call forwarding scam work? It basically usually starts with a phone call or message that feels routine. Fraudsters often pose as couriers or delivery agents, claiming there’s an issue with a parcel or a need to reschedule delivery. Also Read: Ghosts Of WhatsApp! How GhostPairing Hijacks Accounts Without You Noticing: What Should You Do?

During the conversation, the victim is asked to dial a USSD code, often starting with 21, followed by a phone number shared by the caller. Since USSD codes are commonly used for balance checks or telecom services, many people don’t suspect anything. Also Read: WhatsApp Bans Nearly 10 Million Indian Accounts Every Month: Government Raises Concerns Over Misuse and Lack of Transparency

But the moment the code is dialled, call forwarding gets activated silently on the victim’s phone.

What happens after call forwarding is activated

Once call forwarding is turned on, all incoming calls are redirected to the scammer’s number. This can be related to anything, from bank verification calls, OTP confirmation calls, to Security calls from apps like WhatsApp or Telegram.

With access to these calls, scammers can reset passwords, approve transactions, and take full control of accounts. The victim’s phone continues to work normally, which makes the scam even harder to notice.

This is particularly dangerous because USSD codes work instantly and there is no need of the internet connection. You often get no notification when call forwarding is enabled, and most worryingly, antivirus apps and spam filters usually can’t detect it! Since it uses legitimate telecom functions, the fraud doesn’t raise immediate red flags.

Call Forwarding Scam: Numbers and codes you should never dial

Authorities have clearly warned people to never dial USSD codes starting with:

21

61

67

If you suspect call forwarding has been activated, immediately dial ##002# to cancel all call forwarding services on your phone.

Call Forwarding Scam: How To Stay Safe

If you want to keep yourself safe from the Call Forwarding scam, then: