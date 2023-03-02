Zomato-owned quick commerce company, Blinkit is set to enter the home services segment in India. As per the reports, these services are expected to include chefs, and beauticians. This category is already dominated by players like Urban Company, a Delhi-NCR-based unicorn. In other news, Zomato head Deepinder Goyal has resigned from the company and has moved on to Urban Company as a board member. Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato allege delivery partners in Delhi being harassed over new bike taxi curbs

Blinkit to introduce home services soon

As per a report by Entrackr, a source close to the matter said, "Blinkit has already started offering home chef services through a Gurugram-based company called ChefKart. But it hasn't been decided yet what will be the shape and form of the foray. It might also be just advertising on the Blinkit platform… Also, there's no clarity yet on which specific services will be there," he added.

For the unversed, Zomato recently announced that it will deliver fresh homely meals crafted by real home chefs at affordable prices. Called Zomato Everyday, the new service is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only, with fresh meals starting at only Rs 89.

“Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home,” said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO.

“Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes,” said the company.

For the unversed, Zomato’s loss recently climbed to Rs 346.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 2022 from Rs 63.2 crore in the year earlier.

It was also reported that Swiggy and Zomato have alleged that their delivery partners operating in Delhi are being harassed and fined over the new curbs on bike taxi services in the national capital. Swiggy said the recent changes in regulations on bike taxi services in Delhi have caused confusion and disruption to their services, creating panic among their delivery executives.