BGMI 4.5 update to add Ferrari cars, new themed events, exclusive in-game rewards

KRAFTON India has announced that Ferrari cars are coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with the upcoming BGMI 4.5 update. This will be the first time the Italian luxury carmaker appears in the Indian version of the battle royale game. The new update will bring a range of Ferrari vehicles and themed content for players. Also Read: BGMI 4.4 update rolling out on May 20: Full release timings for Android, iPhone and APK users

KRAFTON Inc. has collaborated with Scuderia Ferrari HP to offer in-game content. KRAFTON India says the event will be available for more than 260 million registered players of BGMI in India. The Ferrari-themed content goes live on July 16 and will be available until September 7, giving players enough time to explore the new additions. Also Read: BGMI adds cricket league minigame during IPL season: Features, rewards, how to play

Four Ferrari cars are coming to BGMI

The highlight of this update is the addition of four Ferrari models that players will be able to unlock through in-app purchases. Each car will also be offered in multiple signature colour options inspired by the real vehicles. Also Read: BGMI 4.3 update rollout: How to download APK from official website safely

The lineup includes:

Ferrari Roma — which represents the company’s grand tourer range

Ferrari Purosangue — Ferrari’s first SUV

Ferrari LaFerrari — the hybrid hypercar

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider — an open-top plug-in hybrid supercar

According to KRAFTON, each vehicle has been recreated to closely match its real-world counterpart, with attention given to the overall design and visual details. The collection also covers different segments instead of focusing on just one type of performance car, giving players more variety when choosing their favourite Ferrari.

Ferrari-themed content beyond the cars

The partnership also expands to a dedicated Ferrari-themed photo zone inside the game. Players will get to interact with the cars and explore specially designed installations inspired by the brand.

BGMI 4.5 update will also add exclusive teammate animations designed around exploration and social interactions. These animations can be used while playing with friends and are also expected to give players more opportunities to create in-game screenshots and videos.

Apart from the Ferrari-themed additions, the collaboration is expected to become one of the biggest brand partnerships BGMI has seen in recent years, especially considering Ferrari has never appeared in the Indian version of the game before.

When will the update be available?

The Ferrari collaboration will be available in BGMI from July 16 to September 7, 2026. Players interested in unlocking the Ferrari models will have to do so through in-app purchases during the event period.

KRAFTON India has also confirmed that more information, including gameplay trailers, event schedules and other announcements related to the collaboration, will be shared through BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels before the update rolls out.

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The BGMI 4.5 update is expected to arrive alongside the Ferrari event, bringing all of the collaboration content to eligible players during the limited-time event.