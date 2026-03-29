Best smartwatches under Rs 10000 in 2026: Which one supports WhatsApp calling and messaging?

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 12:01 PM (IST)
Noise Pro 6 Max smartwatch is priced at Rs 7,999 and features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a stainless steel build. It includes built-in GPS, Noise AI, and an AI companion. It offers endless AI watch faces and runs on the EN2 processor. It also supports 5 ATM water resistance and works with iOS and Android devices.
Noise Pro 6R smartwatch is priced at Rs 6,999 and features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness. It includes built-in GPS, AI Pro features, and Strava integration. It offers a stainless steel dial, video watch faces, and TWS connectivity. It also supports 3ATM water resistance and emergency SOS.
Sekyo Neo Fit 4G smartwatch is priced at Rs 9,990 and is designed for kids with a built-in SIM and 4G support. It offers WhatsApp, video calling, GPS tracking, and SOS for safety. It includes AI learning coach, habit tracking, and educational games. It also has a camera, step count, health monitoring, and parental control app.
Titan Celestor smartwatch is priced at Rs 9,995 and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a premium aluminium case. It includes built-in GPS and advanced health tracking features. It supports an AI voice assistant and offers 100+ sports modes. It also has water resistance and comes in a black finish.
Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch is priced at Rs 7,999 and features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 14-day battery life. It supports GPS with free maps and includes AI features with Bluetooth calling and texting. It offers health, fitness, and sleep tracking with 140+ workout modes. It also has 5 ATM water resistance and comes in black.
Titan Valerie smartwatch is priced at Rs 8,999 and features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a studded stainless steel design. It runs on a next-gen chipset and includes a functional crown with Bluetooth calling and SOS support. It offers women wellness features along with BP and skin temperature monitoring. It comes in a rose gold finish.
Motorola Moto Watch is priced at Rs 8,950 and features a 1.4-inch OLED display with always-on display and auto brightness. It supports dual-band GPS for accurate tracking. The watch is powered by Polar smartwatch technology for fitness features. It comes in a matte silver finish and offers a free size band strap.
Noise Endeavour Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 and has a rugged design with a titanium alloy bezel. It supports dual-band GPS and has 164ft water resistance. It offers up to 28 days standby battery life. It works with iOS and Android and includes an AI companion.
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