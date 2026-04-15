Best phones under Rs 50,000 India 2026: Top 5G devices with strong performance and battery life

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Vivo V70 FE 5G

The Vivo V70 FE 5G is priced at Rs 44,999 and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 6.83-inch display for a large viewing experience. The phone includes a 200MP main rear camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 50MP front camera for selfies. It is powered by a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.