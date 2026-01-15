Camera Phones Under Rs 20,000 I Tested in 2026 That Delivered Consistent Photo and Video Quality

The Indian camera phone competition in the category of below 20,000 is never more interesting. With the growing aggressiveness of smartphone brands in the low-end market with compelling innovation, features previously exclusive to high-end models such as high-resolution cameras, advanced AI image capture features, and enhanced night-time performance are now becoming the rule even at this price point.

Be it you are obsessed with scenic shots, love a selfie in portrait mode, or even superb low-light shots on family occasions, the new affordable Android devices are rising to the occasion to offer stunning results without necessarily setting the bank accounts ablaze. As stronger mid-range processors are used to process camera algorithms, and the displays are bigger and brighter, allowing previews to look more life-like, selecting a phone by its ability to capture pictures has become a priority of many Indian customers.

A number of the best models below 20,000 in 2026 will have a combination of good performance and a flexible camera, which will serve photography enthusiasts who desire beyond indeed simple snapshots of their phone.

Check Out Our Top Picks for Best Camera Phones Under Rs 20,000 in India in 2026

iQOO Z10R 5G

The first in our list is the iQOO Z10R 5G, featuring a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display along with 2392×1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1800 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by the SCHOTT Xensation glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also has an expandable virtual RAM options. For optics, it packs a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor along with support of 4K recording. For selfies, it has 32MP front camera.

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India

In India, the iQOO Z10R 5G is offered in two storage variants, including the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 19,499. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at Rs 21,499. The device is available in Aquamarine and Moonstone color options.

Moto G67 Power 5G

Another smartphone considered as the best camera phone option under Rs 20,000 is the Moto G67 Power 5G, offered with a large 7000mAh battery with 30W charging. For display, the device features a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ display along with 2400×1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1050 nits peak brightness. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It runs on Android 15 with Hello UI. For camra, it is equipped with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 main (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP flicker lens. There is a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India

It is one of the best options to consider under Rs 20,000 segment as the device comes at Rs 15,999 for its single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro color options.

Vivo T4R 5G

The Vivo T4R 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1080×2392) quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, the device packs 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP bokeh lens. For clicking selfies, users will get a 32MP front camera. To power the phone, the company has equipped this smartphone with the 5700mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India

The Vivo T4R 5G is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 21,499 for its 8GB + 256GB storage. However, the third and high-end variant with 12GB + 256GB RAM costs Rs 23,499 in India.

Realme P4 5G

The next in our list is the Realme P4 5G with features like 6.77-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, Android 15 with Realme UI 6, and 50MP primary rear camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP front camera. It is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, with expandable virtual RAM.

Realme P4 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 5G costs Rs 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. However, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants is priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499, respectively.