Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09
Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real-time. There are a number of indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2, and formaldehyde into the air. According to the company, this latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.
Mi Air Purifier
The Mi Purifier comes with a True HEPA filter with a filtration efficiency of 99.97%. It monitors real-time AQI and adjusts the fan speed and you can schedule the power easily on the app. This air filter works effectively in all seasons and is one of the best mi air purifiers on the list.