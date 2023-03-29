1 / 5

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real-time. There are a number of indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2, and formaldehyde into the air. According to the company, this latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.