Before smartphones took over, These Nokia phones ruled India

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:35 PM (IST)
Long before smartphones became a part of daily life, the Nokia 2110 introduced many people to mobile communication. It was among the first Nokia phones to gain global recognition and is remembered for debuting the iconic Nokia ringtone. Owning one in the mid-1990s was a sign that you were embracing the future. Today, it represents the beginning of Nokia’s legendary journey.
The Nokia 3310 is perhaps the most iconic mobile phone ever made. Known for its near-indestructible build and incredible battery life, it survived countless drops that would destroy modern phones. Many Indians spent hours playing Snake on this device. Even today, the 3310 remains a symbol of simplicity and reliability.
For millions of Indians, the Nokia 1100 was their first mobile phone. Its built-in flashlight, sturdy design, and easy-to-use keypad made it a favorite across cities and villages alike. It wasn't flashy, but it got every job done perfectly. The phone remains one of Nokia's most beloved devices.
The Nokia 6600 was a dream phone for many young Indians in the early 2000s. Its distinctive rounded design stood out instantly, while its advanced features made it feel futuristic. From playing games to installing apps, it introduced many users to the world of smartphones. Owning a 6600 was a matter of pride.
With its unique leaf-shaped design, the Nokia 7610 looked unlike any other phone on the market. It became a fashion statement among students and young professionals who wanted something different. Beyond its looks, it also offered a capable camera and smartphone features. It remains one of Nokia's most stylish creations.
The Nokia N95 was years ahead of its time and packed features that seemed unbelievable back then. Its sliding design, GPS, Wi-Fi, and powerful camera made it a complete multimedia machine. For many tech enthusiasts, the N95 represented the peak of Nokia innovation. It is still remembered as one of the greatest smartphones ever made.
The Nokia 5233 brought touchscreen smartphones within reach of students and budget-conscious buyers. It became a common sight in colleges and offices across India. Many users experienced touchscreen navigation for the first time through this device. It played a major role in Nokia's transition to the smartphone era.
The Nokia E71 was the ultimate business phone of its time. Its premium metal body and full QWERTY keyboard gave it a professional appearance that stood out in meetings and workplaces. It was widely used for emails, messaging, and productivity tasks. Even today, many remember it as one of Nokia's most elegant devices.
When the Nokia 808 PureView launched with a 41MP camera, it stunned the mobile industry. The phone captured photos that rivaled many dedicated cameras of its era. Photography enthusiasts were amazed by what it could achieve. Looking back, the 808 PureView was far ahead of its time.
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