Asus launches AIO A5 Series in India: Check details

Asus today launched a new All-in-One (AIO) desktop in India. The company today introduced the Asus AIO A5 Series with model number A5402 in India. This new AIO computer is powered by the 13th-Gen Intel core processor, and it comes with a 24-inch large display, advanced audio features, Windows 11 support and a host of connectivity options. Asus says that its newly launched AIO is designed to meet the needs of students, family and entrepreneurs. Also Read - ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition review: This is a mouthful

Asus AIO A5 Series India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the newly launched Asus AIO A5 Series comes at a starting price of Rs 94,990 in India and it will be available in India at the Asus e-shop, Asus Exclusive Stores and online via Flipkart and Amazon. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 10 looks exactly like Zenfone 9

Asus AIO A5 Series features and availability

The new ASUS A5402 AIO features a black colour way with thin bezels offering 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 23.8-inch FHD touchscreen IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 250 nits of peak brightness, 178-degree of viewing angles and 100% sRGB colour gamut. Additionally, it comes with an anti-glare coating and TÜV Rheinland certification for eye comfort and low blue-light emissions. Also Read - 2023 Asus ROG Flow Z13 review: Is this really a "tablet"?

The Asus A5402 AIO is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor that is coupled with Intel UHD graphics with support for Intel Iris Xe graphics in dual channel memory configuration. In terms of storage, the ASUS A5402 AIO comes with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS.

Coming to audio, the Asus A5402 AIO comes with integrated subwoofer and stereo speakers. It also features support for Dolby Atmos and two-way AI-powered noise cancelation technology. In addition to this, the newly launched AIO also features support for AI-powered noise-canceling technology that includes both an upstream function to filter noise around the speaker, and a downstream function to eliminate noise from the person at the other end of the conversation.

Coming to the webcam, the ASUS A5402 AIO comes equipped with an integrated HD + IR camera module with a 720p resolution. Like a lot Asus laptops, this webcam comes with a physical privacy shield for enhanced privacy. Additionally, it features support for Asus AiSense camera features, which includes functionalities such as background blur, lighting correction, gaze correction, motion tracking, Asus 3D Noise Reduction, and appearance filter to name a few.

For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a bunch of ports, which includes Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.