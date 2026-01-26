Apple’s smarter Siri could arrive in February with Gemini AI boost: ALL details

Apple has been talking about a smarter Siri for a while now. Ever since Apple Intelligence was announced, expectations have been high. But the actual experience with Siri hasn’t changed much. Now, a new report suggests that this long wait could finally be nearing an end. Also Read: Forgot iPhone 18 Pro! iPhone 17e set to get these biggest changes that keeps me exciting

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to roll out a Gemini-powered Siri update as early as February. Siri launched back in 2010 and once felt ahead of its time. But over the years, as generative AI came into action, Apple's voice assistant slowly fell behind. Rivals like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini became better at understanding context and handling natural conversations.

At WWDC 2024, Apple promised that the next-generation Siri would better understand users and work more deeply across apps. Internally, though, Apple reportedly faced delays with its own AI models.

Apple’s partnership with Google’s Gemini

Instead of building everything in-house, Apple chose to partner with Google and use Gemini as the foundation for Siri’s intelligence upgrade. Apple had also explored options with OpenAI and Anthropic, but cost and strategic concerns reportedly ruled them out.

Gemini’s rapid improvement and flexible terms made it a better fit. Apple will still position Siri as part of its own Apple Intelligence system, but Gemini will provide much of the underlying AI power.

Siri February rollout: what to expect

As per the report, Apple is planning to announce the updated Siri in the second half of February, alongside iOS 26.4. The update is expected to enter beta testing around the same time, with a wider rollout in March or early April. Internally, this version is said to run on Apple Foundation Models version 10, with Gemini working behind the scenes via Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure.

This won’t be a full chatbot yet. Instead, the February update focuses on practical improvements. Siri is expected to better understand what’s on your screen, remember personal context, and complete actions across apps more smoothly.

Tasks like summarising messages, pulling information from emails, or handling multi-step requests should feel more natural and less frustrating than before.

However, the real transformation is expected later this year. Apple is reportedly planning a fully conversational, chatbot-style Siri debut at WWDC 2026 with iOS 27. That version should support longer conversations and compete more directly with advanced AI assistants.