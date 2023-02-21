Apple's first-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for Rs 52 lakh at auction: Check details

A first-generation iPhone has sold for a record-breaking price of $63,356 (approx Rs 52,00,000) at an auction, the highest sale ever recorded for an original 2007 iPhone. As per IANS, a cosmetic tattoo artist in the US named Karen Green received the 8GB smartphone as a congratulations gift for starting a new job in 2007. This was the first iPhone, featuring a 3.5-inch display and a 2-megapixel camera, retailing for $599, a far cry from the best iPhone of today with its 6.7-inch display and a 48-megapixel camera. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Originally released as an AT&T exclusive (an American multinational telecommunications holding company), the iPhone did not work with any other carriers at launch. Green chose to keep the first-generation iPhone sealed in order to avoid losing her Verizon (an American multinational telecommunications company) phone lines.

Fast forward 16 years and her decision to stay with Verizon has paid off handsomely, the report mentioned. The cost of original iPhones has risen dramatically in recent years, with prices reaching as high as $39,000 last year for a sealed first-generation iPhone, it added.

Meanwhile, Apple has released its new developer beta, iOS 16.4, which includes expanded emoji support, keyboard updates for certain languages, and much more. "Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings," the tech giant said in the release notes.

The beta version includes an update for Matter which supports “both manual and automatic Software Update” for Matter accessories. It also brings updates to keyboards including, “support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji” and “autocorrect for the Korean keyboard is enabled by default for testing and feedback.”

Moreover, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards add support for transliteration layouts. With the new developer beta, Apple Pencil hover now provides “Tilt and Azimuth” support.