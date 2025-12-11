Apple’s 2026 iPad Lineup May Include A19-Powered Entry Model And M4 iPad Air Upgrade

Apple is expected to refresh several iPad models in 2026, and this could turn out to be one of the larger updates to the lineup in a while. A new report suggests that Apple is developing a new entry-level iPad powered by the A19 chip, along with an iPad Air variant that may move to the M4 processor. Both devices are also expected to adopt Apple’s in-house N1 wireless networking chip, which debuted with the iPhone 17 lineup earlier this year. Also Read: iPhone Fold Launch Is Coming In 2026, But It Could Be Available To You In 2027; Here's Why

Entry-Level iPad May Get Major Performance Boost

Macworld, citing an internal Apple document, reports that the next base iPad could appear under the codenames J581 and J582. The model is said to move from the A16 chip to the A19 chipset – the same processor powering the iPhone 17. The A19 is said to offer a clear jump in performance over the older A16 chip. It may also come with 8GB of RAM, giving the base iPad a noticeable upgrade compared to the current model's 6GB.

Alongside the processor upgrade, the entry-level iPad is rumoured to feature the N1 wireless chip, replacing the Broadcom-supported solution used previously. The N1 enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, bringing the lower-priced iPad closer to Apple's premium lineup in terms of connectivity.

Despite these internal upgrades, the report suggests that the iPad’s design, display, and camera hardware are expected to remain unchanged.

iPad Air Could Shift to M4 Chip

Apple is also reportedly planning a performance bump for the iPad Air. The new model – listed under multiple codenames including J707, J708, J737, and J738 – may adopt the M4 chip.

For the iPad Air, Apple is expected to keep the same display and camera hardware but update the internals. The new model could adopt the N1 wireless chip, bringing support for newer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards.

Overall, the 2026 refresh seems to be focused more on improving what’s inside rather than making big design changes. Apple appears to be working toward giving the entire iPad lineup faster chips and a consistent wireless setup.