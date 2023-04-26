Apple Store employees in India reportedly make Rs 12 lakhs a year

Apple opened two physical stores in India some days back, representing the iPhone maker’s doubled-down effort towards what may be seen as the top alternative to China for manufacturing iPhones, AirPods, and other products. As spectacular as these new Apple Stores are, the company hired quite knowledgeable and adept staff to run the Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. A new report has suggested that the members of the Apple Store staff are making around Rs 12 lakh per annum. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook hopes more Indian girls learn coding early

Economic Times has reported the employees of the physical Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi are earning around Rs 1 lakh a month. The salaries of Apple employees handling and maintaining the operations of the two newly-opened physical stores in India are up to four times more than what their counterparts working at retail stores of other consumer tech brands.

Apple has reportedly hired about 170 people to manage its physical Apple Store outlets in India. These employees, who wear green T-shirts possibly to represent Apple's commitment to the environment, come from various fields of expertise. They possess high-level degrees in Information Technology (IT), electrical engineering, robotics, and computer applications. Besides, Apple claims its employees working at the Indian stores speak 20 different languages. Some of the employees have come from other countries to make the staff look diverse.

The Apple BKC is the company’s first physical outlet in India. Located at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Kurla Complex, Apple BKC is another architectural marvel designed by Apple. It features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.