Apple has released new software updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to address two zero-day security vulnerabilities. According to the company, two web-based security flaws were actively deployed in the wild. The iPhone maker stated that the first flaw used web processing to “disclose sensitive information,” while the second bug employed web processing to allow for arbitrary code execution.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1,” the company wrote about both flaws in its security reports. Software updates plugging the holes are now available for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. WebKit, Apple’s open-source browser framework that powers Safari, was affected by the two security flaws.

READ MORE iPhone 14 gets massive discount on Flipkart

Apple stated in its description of the first bug, “Processing web content may disclose sensitive information”. In the second, it stated that “processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution”. The new software update addresses out-of-bounds read with improved input validation for the first bug and memory corruption vulnerability with improved locking for the second one.

The security patches cover the “iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later”.

You can update your iPhone or iPad right away by going to Settings > General > Software Update and tapping the Start button. On a Mac, go to System Preferences > General > Software Update and repeat the process.

Apple’s updates are now available in iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2. Since these updates bring patches for critical security flaws, it is important to update your eligible devices as soon as possible. There are no new features in these updates, though.

Apple is preparing to introduce iOS 17.2 soon as the next major update to the existing iOS version. The beta versions are already available for developers, bringing features such as an all-new Journal app that will allow users to keep a personal journal of their thoughts, experiences, and memories. The next iOS update will also bring collaborative playlists on Apple Music, the ability to assign translation functionality on the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, contact key verification in iMessage, and support for spatial video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

— Written with inputs from IANS