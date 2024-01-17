Apple today expanded its footprint in India by opening a new office building in Bengaluru. The iPhone maker’s new office building is located in Bengaluru’s Minsk Square, which is situated near the city’s iconic M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium and Cubbon Park areas. It consists of 15 floors with a dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs. This new office building will house up to 1,200 employees.

Like all of Apple‘s offices and stores, the interiors of the new office building in Bengaluru have been built using locally-sourced materials such as stone, wood, and flooring. It is also filled with plants native to the region. Apart from this, the new office building in Bengaluru runs on 100 percent renewable energy — a practice that the company has been implementing since 2018. For your reference, all of Apple’s facilities have been using 100 percent renewable energy since 2018 and the company’s corporate operations have been carbon neutral since 2020.

It is worth noting that Apple’s new office building in Bengaluru’s Minsk Square area is the latest addition to the company’s corporate office footprint in India which already has office buildings in major metropolitan cities across the country including in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. Specifically, the company’s teams in Bengaluru work across a wide range of sections ranging from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, to customer support. Apple has around 3,000 employees in India. It also works with a host of Indian suppliers and supports thousands of jobs across the country.

“Bengaluru is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to IANS.

Interestingly, this development comes shortly after the company opened its retail stores in India. Apple opened Apple Saket in the heart of New Delhi and Apple BKC near the Jio World Drive last year in April. At the time, the development followed the launch of Apple’s online store in India.