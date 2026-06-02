Apple Music may finally get a free tier, but there’s a catch

Apple could be preparing some changes for Apple Music, and this time the discussion is around subscription plans. New references discovered in the Android beta version of Apple Music have sparked speculation that the company may be testing a free or lower-cost tier for its music streaming platform. Also Read: iPhone Ultra white color option tipped ahead of September 2026 launch

At the moment, Apple Music is only available through paid plans. Unlike rivals such as Spotify and YouTube Music, Apple does not offer an ad-supported free version. That is one of the biggest differences between Apple Music and other major music streaming services today. Also Read: Apple TV and HomePod mini upgrades could arrive this fall: What's new?

What was discovered in the beta version?

According to reports, analyst Aaron Perris spotted references in the Android beta version of Apple Music that mention “premium access” along with messages related to skip limits. Also Read: Switching from Windows to MacBook? Know these 8 things first

One of the code strings reportedly suggests that users could reach a limit on how many songs they can skip before requiring premium access. That detail has attracted attention because Apple Music currently does not place skip restrictions on paying subscribers.

The appearance of these references has led to speculation that Apple may be experimenting with additional subscription options. It could be a free version with some limitations, a cheaper subscription plan, or simply another tier with a different set of features.

That said, code discovered in beta software does not always turn into a public feature. Companies often test ideas internally before deciding whether they should be released.

Why a free tier is being discussed

The skip-limit reference stands out because similar restrictions have long been used by Spotify and other streaming services to separate free users from paying subscribers.

On Spotify, free users can listen to music without paying but have limitations on skips, playback controls, and advertisements. Because of that, seeing similar wording inside Apple Music’s beta build has naturally fuelled speculation about a possible free version.

Interestingly, the reports come at a time when Apple executives have publicly defended the company’s paid-only approach. Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser recently said that offering music for free has not been beneficial for the industry and that Apple remains proud of not having a free tier.

Existing Apple Music plans

Currently, Apple Music offers several paid plans in India. The Individual plan starts at Rs 119 per month. It gives users access to the full music catalogue, offline listening, Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio support, curated playlists, and the Apple Music Classical app.

Students can subscribe for Rs 59 per month, while the Family plan costs Rs 179 per month and allows up to six family members to use the service through Family Sharing.

Apple also bundles Apple Music with other services through the Apple One subscription.

No official confirmation yet

At this stage, Apple has not announced any new Apple Music plan. The references were found in a beta version of the app, and there is no confirmation that a free tier is actually on the way.

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However, the appearance of skip-limit messages and premium-access references suggests that Apple is at least testing something behind the scenes. It remains to be seen whether these references are linked to a free plan, a new subscription option, or something else entirely.