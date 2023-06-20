European Union is moving ahead with new regulation that would require Apple to make iPhone batteries that are easily replaceable by users. The EU parliament has voted in favour of this plan. Also Read - How to get weather alerts on your iPhone, Android phone: A step-by-step guide

According to the rules approved this month, “portable batteries” such as those used in the mobile devices must be simple for users themselves to replace. The exact language states that consumers should be able to “easily remove and replace them”. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to find your Apple ID

“A portable battery should be considered to be removable by the end-user when it can be removed with the use of commercially available tools and without requiring the use of specialised tools, unless they are provided free of charge, or proprietary tools, thermal energy or solvents to disassemble it. Commercially available tools are considered to be tools available on the market to all end-users without the need for them to provide evidence of any proprietary rights and that can be used with no restriction, except health and safety-related restrictions,” as per the new EU law. Also Read - How to generate your Personal Voice on iOS 17 beta: A step-by-step guide

The aim, according to the EU, is to make batteries “more sustainable, more durable, and better-performing.” The EU is already forcing Apple to make major changes to the iPhone sooner than Apple might want. Because of new laws in the European block, the iPhone will get a USB-C port, possibly as early as this year. Third-party App Store options might come to the iPhone due to a different EU bill.

“Three and a half years after the entry into force of the legislation, portable batteries in appliances must be designed so that consumers can easily remove and replace them themselves,” as per the new EU law.

The legislation also has new rules for the batteries used in electric vehicles. There are also “stricter waste collection targets” for portable batteries.

How this means for users

These new rules are three and half years away from being implemented. As currently planned, any such rules would not be applied until 2027 at the earliest.

There’s also the issue of whether or not Apple already follows this legislation. The company will likely claim that its Self Service Repair program already satisfies these requirements.

As of now, there is less clarity on what exactly it means for smartphone batteries to be “easily” replaceable by the user.

From the consumers perspective, if companies like Apple have to make design changes to follow these regulations, there are drawbacks. For instance, making iPhone batteries simpler for the user to replace could affect things like durability and water resistance. It might also influence things like fast charging, Qi charging, and more.