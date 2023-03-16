comscore Want to buy an iPhone? Apple has a special shopping feature for you
Apple launches Shop with a Specialist over Video for buyers: Here's how it works

Apple has launched its new "Shop with a Specialist over Video" feature which is a new live shopping experience for customers in the US.

Tech giant Apple has launched its new “Shop with a Specialist over Video” feature which is a new live shopping experience for customers in the US. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour variant now available for sale in India: Price, offers

“Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhones with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday. Also Read - iPhone 14 Yellow deal: Save about Rs 7,000 on latest Rs 79,900 iPhone

With this new feature, people can browse the latest models, explore new features, and can also learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available with massive discount

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalised experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple,” Karen Rasmussen, head of Retail Online, Apple said.

“With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them,” Rasmussen added.

Customers can visit ‘apple.com/shop/buy-iphone’ to instantly connect with an Apple Specialist for expert advice on selecting the best iPhone model.

A member of the Apple team will share their screen on camera throughout the session, but will not be able to see the client.

“If customers find that a session is unavailable or access the page after hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day,” the company said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 16, 2023 4:46 PM IST
