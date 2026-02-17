comscore
  • Apple Launch Event 2026 Announced: iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air and More Expected

Apple Launch Event 2026 Announced: iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air and More Expected

Apple has confirmed its March 4, 2026 launch event in New York. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17e, new M5 MacBook Air models, updated MacBook Pro, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam | Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 17, 2026, 09:35 AM (IST)

Apple has officially announced the dates of its highly anticipated product launch event. The event will take place on 4 March 2026, in New York. The tech giant is expected to unveil a host of products, including the highly expected iPhone 17e with power-packed features. This announcement is regarded as of strong interest among tech enthusiasts as Apple usually holds its biggest launches in September. Here’s everything we can expect from the Apple event.

Apple Product Launch Event on 4 March

The Apple event is announced to take place on 4 March 2026, in New York. The event will begin at 9:00AM Eastern Time and 7:30 PM in India. Apple has named the event as ‘Apple Experience.’ A March event suggests that new devices are ready earlier this year.

Apple Event Date and Invite Details

Apple’s official invite carries a short message that says ‘You’re invited.’ The invitation asks selected guests to attend the Apple Experience in person in New York. The design of the invite showcases a colorful layered Apple logo. The invitation design could be a hint of layout o appearance changes coming to the new product categories.

Interestingly, the company has not shared any further details or information about the products yet. As Apple is always known for keeping things secret until the last day, however, the event could witness the launch of iPhoen 17e, Macbooks, and many more products.

iPhone 17e

One of the most expected and important announcements could be the iPhoen 17e. If this launches, then it will be the entry-level iPhone for 2026. The line up already include iPhones launched last year in September- iPhoen 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As per reports, the iPhone 17e might offer a balance between price and performance. It is expected to feature a modern design with the Dynamic Island. The device might include an upgraded camera system and could run on the new A19 chipset. The tech giant is expected to bring the new device with its in-house 5G modem.

M5 Chip and New MacBook Air Launch

Apple is also expected to bring some more products other than iPhone 17e. The company might introduce M5 chip series, offering powerful performance and enhancements. These chips may offer better speed and improved power efficiency. Graphics performance and multitasking could see noticeable improvements.

The company is expected to launch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to be powered by the M5 chipset. If you are a MacBook fan , then you can expect better battery life and powerful performance enhancements in upcoming MacBook’s.

Other Products That May Launch

Alongside iPhone 17e and Macbook, Apple might also bring refreshed versions of iPad Air and Studio Display.