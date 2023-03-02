comscore Apple Music Classical is still in works: All you need to know
News

Apple is still working on the classical music app: Report

News

In order to listen to Apple Music Classical, users will have to install the standard Apple Music app.

Highlights

  • Apple is reportedly working on the much-rumored classical music feature.
  • Apple users will have to install the Music app in order to listen to classical music.
  • The feature was spotted via a code in the latest iOS beta version.
Apple Music Free

Tech giant Apple has released its second beta of iOS 16.4 to developers, and code in the update revealed that the company is still working on its classical music application. Also Read - Apple A17 Bionic in iPhone 15 Pro may be 3nm chip: What it means

According to code in the beta, users will have to install the standard Apple Music app in order to listen to “Apple Music Classical”, reports MacRumors. Also Read - MWC 2023: Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

“To listen in Apple Music Classical, you’ll need to install Apple Music,” read a line in the MusicKit framework. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility in Andhra Pradesh after massive fire

The beta update also reintroduced the page-turning animation as an option.

So, in the Themes and Settings section of the Books applications, there will now be three options for page turning– Curl, Side and None.

Code in iOS 16.4 also confirmed that users in South Korea will soon be able to add credit and debit cards to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay, indicating that iOS 16.4 will add Apple Pay in the country.

Also, there is a new splash screen in the Podcasts application in the beta 2 update, the report said.

In August 2021, the company announced that it had acquired the classical music service Primephonic and planned to release a dedicated classical music app in 2022.

However, the application has not been launched yet.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 3:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple is working on a classic music feature for the Music app

Blinkit might soon introduce home services in India, just like Urban Company

Motorola to soon launch new version of foldable Razr smartphone

Apple supplier Foxconn expanding its iPhone manufacturing footprint in China

New State Mobile announces new tournament in collaboration with iQoo

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video