Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to have smaller camera bump compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max: Report

Apple is expected to announce a whole new iPhone 15 lineup this September. The company is expected to announce four models, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to a new CAD file information posted to Twitter by leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a smaller camera bump (3.59mm) than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (4.18mm). This will allow the phone’s overall thickness to shrink from the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 12.03mm to a more svelte 11.84mm. Ice Universe also claimed on Twitter that the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could come with no buttons. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with thicker body, no physical buttons

iPhone 15 Pro Max size：

159.86 mm × 76.73 mm × 8.25 mm，Including the camera, the total thickness is 11. 84 mm pic.twitter.com/cqMsl4yUEa — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

The iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to feature more power-efficient OLED displays based on new display driver chip manufactured using a 28nm process. The 28nm chip reduces power consumption, which improves battery life.

The next-generation iPhone 15 will come with a 6.2-inch display with a Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout. The iPhone 15 will also come USB-C connector at the bottom of the device which will replace the dated Lighting port, reports 9to5Mac. Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 models may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before.

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E network, similar to MacBook, and iPad Pro. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley shared the information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.