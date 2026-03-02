Apple iPad Air launches with M4 chipset starting at Rs 64,900: Check specs, features

Apple’s surprise launch begins today, starting with the iPad Air with M4 chipset. Along with it, the tech giant has also unveiled the iPhone 17e globally. The silent unveiling has introduced the latest iPad Air with some noteworthy upgrades, which comes in two display sizes, along with the options of Wi-Fi with Cellular and Wi-Fi only. Also Read: Apple may launch multiple devices at March 4 event: iPhone 17e, iPad and more

Here is what it offers and how much it costs for you in India. Also Read: Apple’s 2026 iPad Lineup May Include A19-Powered Entry Model And M4 iPad Air Upgrade

iPad Air 2026 price and availability in India

Apple has launched the base model of 128GB storage at a starting price of Rs 64,900 for the 11-inch model, while the models cost: Also Read: Apple iPad Air M3 Gets Price Cut In India: Now Available For Rs 52,700 Online

256GB: Rs 74,900

512GB: Rs 94,900

1TB: Rs 1,14,900

If you are looking for the Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, then the price follows:

128GB: Rs 79,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

512GB: Rs 1,09,900

1TB: Rs 1,29,900

The bigger 13-inch iPad Air 2026 (Wi-Fi) comes with a starting price of Rs 84,900 for the 128GB storage variant, and the rest of the prices can be checked here:

256GB: Rs 94,900

512GB: Rs 1,14,900

1TB: Rs 1,34,900

On the other hand, the 13-inch variant of the Wi-Fi + Cellular option can be purchased:

128GB: Rs 99,900

256GB: Rs 1,09,900

512GB: Rs 1,29,900

1TB: Rs 1,49,900

Just like the iPhone 17e, the iPad Air 2026 will be available for pre-orders starting March 4th at 7:45 PM IST, while the sale will begin on March 11th. You can find it available in four colour options – Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colourways.

iPad Air 2026 specs and features

The iPad Air (2026) runs on Apple’s M4 chip, bringing an eight-core CPU, a nine-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It comes with 12GB RAM and storage options going up to 1TB. The tablet runs on iPadOS 26 with Apple Intelligence built in.

On the front, you get up to a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 600 nits brightness and P3 colour support. It works with Apple Pencil Pro and supports Hover. For cameras, there’s a 12MP rear shooter with 4K video recording and a 12MP front camera with Centre Stage. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and promises up to 10 hours of battery life.