Apple iOS 26.4 beta release timeline and expected rollout schedule

Apple is planning to release its next iOS 26.4 update, bringing host of features and enhancements. As per report, this will become one of the most important iPhone software updates in recent years. The tech giant is expected to improve Siri and expand Apple Intelligence features, aiming to make everyday tasks faster and reduce the need to switch between apps.

iOS 26.4 Beta Release Timeline

According to recent reports coming from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to roll out the first developer beta of iOS 26.4. The update is expected to roll out in the second half of February, following the public beta in early March. If everything goes smoothly, then the stable version of iOS 26.4 could be released to all users by the end of March. To recall, Apple usually follows this testing approach for major updates.

Smarter Siri

One of the biggest highlights is expected to be coming to Siri. Apple is planning to revamp Siri and making it more useful by allowing it to understand personal context. This means, the updated Siri will be able to locate information from messages, emails, reminders, and notes saved on the device. As per reports, users could ask Siri about old conversations or saved details, that too without opening multiple apps.

On-Screen Awareness and Better App Control

iOS 26.4 is also expected to introduce on-screen awareness for Siri. This feature will help Siri understand what is currently displayed on the iPhone screen. In addition, Siri will take actions like sharing content, saving messages, and setting reminders.

Another major highlight will be improvements to cross-app actions. With the help of this feature, Siri could handle tasks that involve more than one app. It means you will be able to edit a photo and share it o create a calendar event by using single voice command.

Apple Intelligence

Another major upgrade that could come with the iOS 26.4 is the deeper Apple Intelligence integration. The new AI features will be designed to bring improved accuracy and speed. However, it will keep the user data secure.

Interestingly, some of these capabilities will be supported by advanced AI models developed in partnership with Google.

New Emojis

Alongside Siri and Apple Intelligence, Apple is also planning to bring new set of emojis. Some of the expected additions might include apple core, treasure chest, and fight cloud. The new emojis will be available across messages and social apps.