iPhone 14 series gets massive discount on Amazon

Apple Days sale: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max get massive discount on Amazon

Are you planning to buy the iPhone 14 series? Now would be the right time to do so as the iPhone 14 is available with a massive discount on Amazon India.

  • Amazon is hosting Apple Days sale on its platform.
  • iPhone 14 series is available with massive discount on Amazon.
  • iPhone 14 is available at a price of Rs 67,999 on Amazon.
iPhone 14

Image: Amazon

Amazon is hosting Apple Days sale on its platform. During the ongoing sale, the e-retail giant is offering massive discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, top offers

In addition to direct discount on pricing, Amazon India is also offering a bunch of bank offers on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series smartphones. For instance, the company is offering no-cost EMI on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards, and five percent instant discount on HSBC Bank cashback card credit card transactions among others. Also Read - Reddit blackout: Here's why thousands of subreddits are going dark?

So, here is everything you need to know about the discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series from Amazon India’s platform. Also Read - You can use Apple Vision Pro with motion sickness and not get sick: Here's how

Apple Days Sale discount on iPhone 14

During the ongoing Apple Days Sale, the base variant of the iPhone 14 is available at a price of Rs 67,999, which is 15 percent less than its retail price of Rs 79,999. Similarly, the 256GB model of the phone is available for Rs 79,999, which is roughly 13 percent less than its retail price of Rs 89,990. Also, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available at a price of Rs 97,999, which is significantly less than its original price of Rs 1,09,900.

Apple Days Sale discount on iPhone 14 Plus

Coming to the iPhone 14 Plus, the base variant of the phone with 128GB of storage space is available at a price of Rs 76,999, after getting a 14 percent discount from its retail price of Rs 89,900. Similarly, the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is available at a price of Rs 86,999, which marks a discount of 13 percent on its retail price of Rs 99,900.

Apple Days Sale discount on iPhone 14 Pro

Coming to the iPhone 14 Pro series devices, Amazon India is offering discount on the purchase of the 128GB and 256GB variants only. During the Apple Sale Days on Amazon, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro is available at discounted price of Rs 1,19,999, while the 256GB variant of the device is available at a price of Rs 1,34,990. The two models were launched in India at a price of Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 respectively.

Apple Days Sale discount on iPhone 14 Pro Max

Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Amazon India is offering discounts only on the 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the 128GB variant of the device is available at a price of Rs 1,27,999, the 256GB variant of the device is available for Rs 1,43,990. The two variants were launched in India at a price of Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,49,900.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2023 7:06 PM IST
