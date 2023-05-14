Looking to buy an iPhone for yourself? This new iPhone deal on Amazon could be just for you. Amazon is selling the iPhone 14 for under Rs 45,000 with all offers including Bank card offers and exchange benefits. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Looking for gift for your mom? Here are our top picks

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Amazon

The Apple iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 71,999 on Amazon for the base 128G variant. With exchange benefits of up to Rs 24,150 (depending on your device), the price comes down to Rs 47,849. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn acquires 300 acres of land near Bengaluru: What it means for iPhone production in India

Furthermore, with an HDFC Bank card offer of Rs 4,000, the final price of the phone reaches Rs 43,849. Now, this is a great price for the phone. Especially, considering this is the newest iPhone right now. Also Read - Apple's new app launch is good news for iPad users, here's how

Apple iPhone 14: What does it offer, Is it worth it?

The iPhone 14 is the newest iPhone available in the market and there are at least 4-5 months before Apple plans to launch its successor.

Having said that, it’s worth it to buy the device for the aforesaid price. About its specs and features, it packs one of the best hardware in iPhones.

The device sports a 6.1-inch notch display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. It’s an OLED panel, which Apple calls Super Retina XDR OLED display. For the protection of the display, there’s Ceramic Shied Glass.

Unfortunately, there’s no high refresh rate support like the Pro models. However, since it’s the iPhone, where Apple takes care of both the software and hardware, the user experience should be fluid.

The smartphone draws power from the new A15 Bionic chipset which has an extra GPU core. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. If you will be switching from an Android phone, it’s worth noting that there’s no SD card slot here.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 14 boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It is assisted by a dual-tone LED flash unit. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at up to 60fps.

It also comes with features like Cinematic Mode, Portrait Mode, and others. There’s a 12MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

The Selfie camera has EIS while the main rear lens comes with OIS support.

There’s a 3,279mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging. It also has MagSafe and Qi charging support. Apple has offered support for Face ID for security. It lacks a physical fingerprint scanner.

Lastly, the iPhone runs on iOS 16 and will be upgradable to the upcoming iOS 17.