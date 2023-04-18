Apple CEO relishes his first vada pav with Madhuri Dixit

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first ‘vada pav’ here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene. Also Read - Apple BKC, Apple's first physical store in India, now open in Mumbai

Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav. Also Read - Apple BKC, company's first physical store in India, launched by CEO Tim Cook

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav – it was delicious!” Cook posted. Also Read - Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video

Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Cook is in India to launch the company’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple doubles down on its India plans.

–IANS