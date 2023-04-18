comscore
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook relishes his first vada pav with Madhuri Dixit

News

Tim Cook today inaugurated Apple’s first retail store in India at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Last evening, he shared a picture with Madhuri Dixit.

  • Published: April 18, 2023 1:06 PM IST

Highlights

  • Apple CEO inaugurated Apple’s BKC store in India.
  • Apple BKC is Apple’s first retail store in India.
  • Apple BKC features more than 100 team members.
tim cook copy

Source: Tim Cook's Twitter

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first ‘vada pav’ here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene. Also Read - Apple BKC, Apple's first physical store in India, now open in Mumbai

Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav. Also Read - Apple BKC, company's first physical store in India, launched by CEO Tim Cook

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav – it was delicious!” Cook posted. Also Read - Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video

Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Cook is in India to launch the company’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple doubles down on its India plans.

–IANS

  • Published Date: April 18, 2023 1:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple CEO relishes his first vada pav with Madhuri Dixit

Apple Bank? You can now open a savings account using Apple Card

Apple BKC, Apple's first physical store in India, now open in Mumbai

Apple BKC, company's first physical store in India, launched by CEO Tim Cook

Apple BKC First Look | Apple s First Retail Store - Watch Video

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

Tech Updates/ launch

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model